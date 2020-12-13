UL overcomes 16-point deficit to rally past Louisiana Tech

(UL ATHLETICS) – Cedric Russell and Mylik Wilson combined for 23 points in the second half and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns erased a 16-point deficit in the second half to rally past in-state rival Louisiana Tech, 61-56, on Saturday at the Cajundome.



Russell scored a game-high 25 points as Louisiana (4-1) matched the second-largest comeback victory in the Bob Marlin era and snapped a two-game losing streak against its in-state rivals.



Wilson scored all 11 of his points after halftime as the Ragin’ Cajuns outscored Louisiana Tech (4-2), 40-21, in the second half and held a dominating 49-32 advantage on the glass. Theo Akwuba and Devin Butts each pulled down 10 boards for Louisiana, which held the Bulldogs to 7-for-26 aim (27 percent) from the floor in the second half and 19-for-56 (34 percent) for the game.



Louisiana Tech opened the game on an 11-3 run, scoring nine straight after Brayan Au’s 3-pointer game the Ragin’ Cajuns the early lead. Louisiana answered with a 14-5 run as a 3-pointer by Russell with 9:16 remaining in the first half gave the Ragin’ Cajuns a 17-16 lead.



The Bulldogs would retake the lead on Andrew Gordon’s bucket in the lane with 7:41 left in the half before extending their lead to 35-21 at the break.



A bucket by Kalob Ledoux with 19:25 remaining gave Louisiana Tech its biggest lead of the game – 37-21 – before Louisiana would whittle away at the lead.



The Ragin’ Cajuns trailed 46-35 after a three-point play by Kenneth Lofton with 12:43 left before scoring the next 13 points to reclaim the lead. Wilson started the rally with a layup before back-to-back buckets by freshman Isaiah Richards closed the gap to 46-41 at the 11:05 mark.



Wilson followed with a pair of buckets to close the Bulldog lead to 46-45 before Russell buried a 3-pointer from the left corner – the only 3-pointer made in the second half by the Ragin’ Cajuns – for a 48-46 lead with 8:30 remaining.



Louisiana Tech would eventually tie the game at 52-all on a 3-pointer by Ledoux with 5:32 remaining, but the Ragin’ Cajuns would take the lead for good after a Wilson free throw with 5:10 left.



Russell and Akwuba each added free throws in the final minute to seal the win for Louisiana, which finished 11-for-15 from the free throw line with the duo going a combined 9-for-9 for the game.



After going 7-for-24 (24 percent) from the floor in the opening half, Louisiana finished 22-for-64 (43 percent) for the game while holding the Bulldogs to 19-for-56 (34 percent) from the floor. Richards added nine points and eight rebounds off the bench for Louisiana, going 4-for-4 from the floor.



Lofton led Louisiana Tech with 13 points before fouling out in the final minute. Amorie Archibald added 12 points for the Bulldogs with Ledoux and Isaiah Crawford scoring 11 each.



Louisiana will continue its homestand on Tuesday when it plays host to New Orleans in a 6 p.m. contest at the Cajundome.