UL offensive line named to Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll

LAFAYETTE, La – For a third-straight season, Louisiana Football’s offensive line was recognized as one of the top units in the country at the midway point of the season, earning an appearance on the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll as announced on Tuesday morning.

Louisiana is one of just 19 teams featured on the list and one of three from the Sun Belt Conference, joining App State and Coastal Carolina.

Ken Marks , Shane Vallot , Max Mitchell O’Cyrus Torrence have all been mainstays up front this year, starting in all six of the Ragin’ Cajuns’ games this season. Redshirt freshman AJ Gillie has also made a big impact with four starts and appearances in all six games.

The unit ranks third in the Sun Belt and 28th nationally in sacks allowed (1.50) and fourth in the Sun Belt in tackles-for-loss allowed (5.67), while Louisiana ranks 47th nationally in rushing offense behind the offensive line.

Louisiana continues Sun Belt Conference play on the road on Thursday, Oct. 21, when it travels to Jonesboro, Ark., to take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPNU.