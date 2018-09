UL Offense increase tempo in 2018

With a 49-17 win over Grambling, UL Head Coach Billy Napier becomes the 1st UL Coach since 1980 to win his debut.

AND WHAT A START IT WAS... AFTER THE CAJUN DEFENSE BOWED THEIR BACKS.... AND ONLY ALLOWED A FIELD GOAL TO THE TIGERS..

THE CAJUNS OFFENSE WENT ON A TEAR...

AN INCREASED TEMPO, THAT COACH NAPIER HAS PLANTED IN THE MINDS OF HIS PLAYERS...

THEY WANT TO CREATE A 5TH QUARTER, AND APPROACH THE 85 OFFENSIVE PLAY MODE...

THAT STYLE WORKED WELL ON SATURDAY!

Coach Billy Napier says, "WE WANT THE BASE OPERATION TO REALLY FAST, AND THEN WHEN WE GO AS FAST AS WE CAN... IT KEEPS THE DEFENDERS OFF GUARD.. AND KEEPS THE SIGNAL CALLER ON DEFENSE OUT OF BALANCE, AS WELL.."”

And Offensive Lineman KEN MARKS adds, "WE WENT THROUGH THE SPRING AND FALL, BUT I STILL GET A LITTLE GASED... I NEED TO DO A LITTLE MORE CONDITIONING IN PRACTICE BUT, IF WE ARE ABLE TO KEEP THAT PACE, NO ONE WILL BE ABLE TO DEAL WITH US ON OFFENSE!"