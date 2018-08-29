The Ragin Cajuns, as of Wednesday, have no official word on a starting quarterback. The depth chart shows Andre Nunez as the first string guy, then Levi Lewis as the 2nd String.

UL Head Coach Billy Napier, on Monday, said both quarterback will play vs. Grambling, and the on the offensive line it doesn't make a hill of beans difference to them, who is playing at quarterback. Their jobs are the same: protect the QB, and block for one of the deepest running back corps in the Sun Belt Conference.



New Offensive Coordinator and O-Line Coach Rob Sale says there's some beef up front to lead the way for this offense. Sale says, "I think we have 700 pounds and the left side is strong enough. It'll be good and we will do our jobs. There is some thought behind it, without giving all the secrets."

Mum's the word, for now on the starting QB, but Coach Napier believes developing depth at every position will ultimately give this team what it needs to consistently win ball games.

Napier says, "A lot of players that are not listed as starters will see significant reps in the game. And we like to build up that depth. And have a cumulative effect on the opponent, Every players has the opportunity to prove themselves, by what they put on the practice field. Are they dependable? Accountable? Can we trust you? will you do your job, and can you perform at a high level when it really counts?"

