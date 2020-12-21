UL: Napier is staying put as Cajuns head football coach

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Coach Billy Napier will remain with the Cajuns, according to the Louisiana Department of Athletics.
“We are very excited about the future of Ragin’ Cajuns football under Coach Napier’s leadership,” UL Athletics director Bryan Maggard said in a statement Monday. “We will continue to invest in the program to ensure we maintain and grow our successes. We believe a successful football program elevates the profile of the entire university, and we know there is much more to accomplish.”
