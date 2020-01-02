UL, Napier agree to a two year contract extension

University and Department of Athletics extend Napier through 2025 season

LAFAYETTE, La. (UL Athletics)– Louisiana Athletics and head football coach Billy Napier have announced a two-year extension of the second-year coach’s contract with the University, Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard announced on Thursday.

Napier’s contract, which was extended by one year in October, now extends through the 2025 season.

“We are very excited to announce this extension for Coach Napier,” Maggard said in a statement. “He has led our football program to new heights, and we look forward to continued success under his leadership.”

The Ragin’ Cajuns have had a record-breaking season under Napier’s watch in 2019, with the program winning 10 regular season games for the first time in school history.

Louisiana claimed the Sun Belt Conference’s West Division for the second consecutive season by winning a school-record seven conference games.

“The vision and support from our University leadership has been tremendous,” Napier said. “We are very thankful for the belief Dr. Savoie and Dr. Maggard have in what our staff is working hard to build. Our entire organization is very appreciative of the quality of life in Lafayette and Acadiana. This extension will help us continue working daily on our process and improving our team. The #cULture is real and grows stronger by the day. We look forward to the challenges ahead.”

Napier was voted as the Sun Belt’s Coach of the Year, the third Louisiana coach to earn the distinction and the first since 1993 when Nelson Stokley was named the Big West Conference’s top coach.

Napier is the first Ragin' Cajuns coach to win the award in the Sun Belt era.