UL men’s basketball team hosts Media Day ahead of season-opener

Cajun Nation

With only six days until the start of the season, the Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team hosted their annual Media Day on Wednesday afternoon.

This year’s group features two returning starters in Cedric Russell and P.J. Hardy. Those guys will provide veteran experience on the court.

There are some new faces with experience, including four transfers and a talented freshmen class highlighted by the number one recruit in Louisiana’s 2019 class, Mylik Wilson. There’s a lot of hype around how versatile this team can be this season.

Head coach Bob Marlin is excited to see how this group comes together in it’s 2019-2020 campaign.

There’s always a little anticipation with a new year and a new group,” Marlin says. “You feel like you’re getting better, but until you get out there and start playing some games, you don’t know the production that you’re gonna get. It doesn’t matter what kind of team you have each year. It’s like that when you start off. This year is no different, but we’ve got a really good vibe with this team and a high character group.”

