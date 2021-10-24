UL Men’s Basketball narrowly falls in charity exhibition to No. 14 Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- According to Louisiana Department of Health, booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Louisiana following new CDC guidelines. A booster shot is also recommended for anyone 18 years old and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"We welcome and adopt the new guidance from CDC that makes COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available to many more Louisianans at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and severe outcomes," said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. "That said, we know we will not boost our way out of this pandemic. Everyday more people decide to go sleeves up, but too many Louisianans remain unvaccinated, leaving themselves and their loved ones vulnerable as we go into the holiday season."