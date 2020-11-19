UL Men’s and Women’s Basketball Games Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Louisiana Men’s Basketball’s season-opening game against Xavier of New Orleans on Wednesday, Nov. 25, has been canceled due to coronavirus issues with the Xavier men’s basketball program.
Head coach Bob Marlin‘s squad is now slated to begin its 2020-21 season against Loyola of New Orleans on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the CAJUNDOME.
Additionally, following the Sun Belt Conference’s COVID-19 protocol, the Louisiana Women’s Basketball program’s season opener against New Orleans on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and the Monday, Nov. 30, game against Loyola (NO) have been canceled due to positive tests and contact tracing within the Ragin’ Cajuns’ program.
Head coach Garry Brodhead‘s team is now scheduled to start its 2020-21 campaign against North Texas on Friday, Dec. 4, at the CAJUNDOME.
