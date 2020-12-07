UL-Lafayette moves up to No. 17 in both polls, Tide and Irish remain top teams

The top four teams continue to remain the same in both major college football polls with the Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish remaining the top two teams in the nation.
UL-Lafayette moves up four spots to No. 17 in the AMWAY Coaches Poll and the Cajuns jump to No. 17 in the AP Top 25 Poll.
- Alabama (9-0) [62 first-place votes]
- Notre Dame (10-0)
- Ohio State (5-0)
- Clemson (9-1)
- Texas A&M (7-1)
- Florida (8-1)
- Cincinnati (8-0)
- Indiana (6-1)
- Miami (8-1)
- Iowa State (8-2)
- Coastal Carolina (10-0)
- Georgia (6-2)
- Oklahoma (7-2)
- BYU (9-1)
- Northwestern (5-1)
- USC (3-0)
- Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1)
- Tulsa (6-1)
- Iowa (5-2)
- North Carolina (7-3)
- Colorado (4-0)
- Liberty (9-1)
- Texas (6-3)
- Buffalo (4-0)
- Wisconsin (2-2)
- Alabama (9-0) [59 first-place votes]
- Notre Dame (10-0) [2 first-place votes]
- Clemson (9-1)
- Ohio State (5-0) [1 first place vote]
- Texas A&M (7-1)
- Florida (8-1)
- Cincinnati (8-0)
- Miami (8-1)
- Indiana (6-1)
- Georgia (6-2)
- Iowa State (8-2)
- Oklahoma (7-2)
- Coastal Carolina (10-0)
- Northwestern (5-1)
- USC (3-0)
- BYU (9-1)
- Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1)
- Iowa (5-2)
- Tulsa (6-1)
- North Carolina (7-3)
- Liberty (9-1)
- Colorado (4-0)
- Texas (6-3)
- NC State (8-3)
- Wisconsin (2-2)