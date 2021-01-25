UL Lafayette men’s basketball head coach tests positive for COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UL Lafayette men’s basketball coaching staff will be dividing up duties over the next several days after Head Coach Bob Marlin tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from the school.
Marlin, experiencing mild symptoms, tested positive during a routine antigen test on Sunday, Jan. 24, while a subsequent PCR test also revealed a positive result earlier this morning. The coaching staff will divide up his duties as he recovers.
The program will continue normal day-to-day operations as scheduled.
An update from @RaginCajunsMBB on head coach Bob Marlin pic.twitter.com/uimT87hE2Y— Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns® Men’s Basketball (@RaginCajunsMBB) January 25, 2021