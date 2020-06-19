UL golf ranks No. 1 nationally for community service

(UL ATHLETICS) – A pair of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 16 athletic programs – Men’s Golf and Men’s Tennis – finished the 2019-20 season ranked No. 1 nationally among Division I programs their respective sports in community service in a report released by Teamworks Helper Helper.
Louisiana, which was overall ranked No. 38 nationally in community service, had four teams ranked in the top-10 nationally with golf, men’s tennis, baseball (No. 7) and women’s tennis (No. 3) earning notice.
Both the men’s golf team, under head coach Theo Sliman, and the men’s tennis squad, led by Mark Jeffery, were ranked in the top-5 nationally among all programs.
The men’s golf team was ranked as the No. 1 overall program in terms of community service through its continued work with the UL LIFE (Learning Is For Everyone) program. The men’s tennis team was ranked third nationally among all programs.
