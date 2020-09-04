UL football team remains COVID-free

One of the impressive things about the way the Ragin’ Cajuns have conducted business this pre-season is how they have each bought into the culture.

That’s on and off the field. At this point, the Cajuns football team has had no positive COVID tests, not just among the players but across the whole staff.

Coach Billy Napier says that fact shows a lot about this program.

“Very proud of our guys and how they have showed great discipline relative to their choices and decisions away from the building. It makes me really feel good about our plan within the building, how we’re operating in meetings, in walk-throughs, in practice,” Napier says. “Their commitment to our team and their loyalty as a whole has been impressive.”