UL football “ready to move forward” after suffering first loss

After spending three of the last four weeks ranked in the national polls, the Ragin’ Cajuns have fallen out of both the AP and Coaches Top 25 polls released today.

This comes after the previously 21st-ranked Cajuns loss to Coastal Carolina at home on Wednesday, their first loss of the season.

The focus now is how the Cajuns will respond on Friday against their next opponent, UAB.

Head coach Billy Napier believes his team handled the loss well and is honing in on the work necessary to bounce back.

“We can’t lose sight of our identity,” Napier says. “This is a hardworking, blue collar, tough organization. We work hard during the week physically and mentally.”

“You could tell in practice today that everybody’s attitude changed,” junior linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux says. “Like some of the coaches said I think later in the season, it’ll turn out to be a blessing for us. It was a wakeup that we needed. Sometimes, you know, you just get excited with everything going on around you winning. I think even the greatest champions that we’ve talked about in sports history have been humbled. I think that’s the important thing for everybody. I think that we handled it well. We’re ready to move forward.”