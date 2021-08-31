UL football preparing for crowd noise at Texas during practice

LAFAYETTE – We are inching closer and closer to the Ragin’ Cajuns season opener.

Louisiana will face Texas in D.K.R. Texas Memorial Stadium, a venue that holds 100,119 fans.

At practice on Tuesday, crowd noise was a factor.

Head coach Billy Napier said they planned to crank up the volume during their good-on-good simulate periods.

“It definitely tests your communication,” Napier says. “I think that’s the biggest thing that you’ve got to make sure is air-tight with all your verbal and non-verbal communication. You know however you’re going to have to do it in the game is how you gotta do it out there. We’ll try to recreate some of that on Tuesday. We always do it on Thursday when we play on the road regardless of the environment. We’ve got experience in these things and certainly we’ll execute our plan.”

The game will be at 3:30 p.m. on September 4th.