UL football prepared for top 20 matchup in SBC title game

“It’s just more fuel to the fire,” Cajuns senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner. “You say you want to be great. We come here every day and we work. We work our tails off. We want to be great. This is another opportunity for us to show the world how great this team is and how much work we’ve put in and just let it not go unnoticed. They’re a great team. This is a great opportunity for them as well. I just know we want it more.”

UL linebacker Ferrod Gardner understands the importance of this Saturday’s conference championship against Coastal Carolina.

The last time the two teams met, Coastal won 30-27. The Cajuns vow things will be different this go round.

The Cajuns hope to avenge their lone loss of the season on Saturday in the Sun Belt title game.

Louisiana’s preparation for this moment really began back in October as the Cajuns took every game as a playoff game.

Head coach Billy Napier perhaps adopting the Ben Franklin quote: “By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.”

“You know I think each step along the way that playoff mindset is something we’ve tried to create,” Napier says. “I think we’ve been doing it for a while. I think this one certainly is near the end of the journey here. Like I’ve said many times before good preparation leads to confidence. That’s what we’re spending our time on as we speak here.”