UL football making the most of last practices before spring game

Louisiana has four more practices and one more scrimmage before the night time spring game at Cajun Field.

The Cajuns are in phase three of their spring football program.

Coach Napier says the goal for the last few practices is to develop a more solid understanding of their systems and fundamentals of each position.

“You know I really think you’re trying to teach your systems on offense, defense and special teams,” Napier says. “Nobody is going to win a game this spring. The practice environment, the ability to work together on offense and defense from an installation stand point, scripting standpoint, creating scenarios that are teachable for both sides of the ball, so we can improve fundamentally and have some cohesion there. You’ve got to have an environment where you’re not only developing the young players on your roster but you’re also able to take the veterans players to an elite level, to that next level.”