LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Ragin’ Cajuns football wrapped up their first scrimmage of the spring season this Saturday.

Eight practices in, the Cajun football program continues to improve with all the changes.

Saturday’s first scrimmage of the spring created opportunities to learn and build the program.

Head coach Mike Desormeaux reflected on the goal for the next week of spring practice sessions.

“It’s not a sprint,” Desormeaux says. “It’s a marathon. We’ve gotten a lot better from day one to day eight. So the urgency for us to get better in the next seven is what we’re gonna focus on. The scrimmage today, a lot of good and a lot of bad and everything in between. It’s kinda what we expect. Really proud of the way the defense got out and got started, started really fast, had a lot of energy. Offensively we didn’t to start with. Stumbled around a little bit, and then once we got into the second series the ones started to pick it up a little bit, put together some nice drives and did some things. From there, the competition was really good throughout.”