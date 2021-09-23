UL Football likes playing on the road, according to the numbers

So far this season, UL’s played just one road game, that of course, against Texas to open the season. And, believe it or not a road loss is a rare thing under current Cajun Head Coach Billy Napier.

In 2020, the Cajuns were a perfect six and oh on the road. The year before that, UL, with Napier guiding the way, lost just one road game vs. Mississippi State.

Over the last two season, the Cajuns have compiled an 11-2 record away from home. Coach Napier says the reason for that success may just be consistency.

He says, “Trying to build a tough minded team, that can handle adversity, that can play in critical situations and and I think when you are on the road, you get presented with those situations. IN general. consistency and routine is important for young people in terms of how they perform, and we have tried to remain consistent. In terms of how we prepare, where as players and staff know what to expect, from a planning stand point, it gives them the best opportunity to do their job to the best of their abilities.””