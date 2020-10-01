UL football game at Appalachian State postponed due to COVID-19 issues

(The Advertiser)- UL’s ESPN-televised game Wednesday night at Appalachian State has been postponed, a Ragin’ Cajuns spokesman confirmed Thursday morning.
The reason: coronavirus (COVID-19) issues on App State’s end, according to the UL spokesman.
The game will instead be played either Dec. 4 or 5 in Boone, North Carolina, according to UL.
#Cajuns game vs. App State “postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Mountaineers’ football program.”— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) October 1, 2020
“We are disappointed for our football program, but are certainly supportive and understanding of Appalachian State’s response to this situation,” UL athletic director Bryan Maggard said in a statement released by the program. “The health and safety of all involved is of the highest importance.”