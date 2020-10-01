UL football game at Appalachian State postponed due to COVID-19 issues

(The Advertiser)- UL’s ESPN-televised game Wednesday night at Appalachian State has been postponed, a Ragin’ Cajuns spokesman confirmed Thursday morning.

The reason: coronavirus (COVID-19) issues on App State’s end, according to the UL spokesman.

The game will instead be played either Dec. 4 or 5 in Boone, North Carolina, according to UL.

“We are disappointed for our football program, but are certainly supportive and understanding of Appalachian State’s response to this situation,” UL athletic director Bryan Maggard said in a statement released by the program. “The health and safety of all involved is of the highest importance.”

