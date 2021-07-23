UL football fueled by high expectations

NEW ORLEANS, La – Due to the pandemic, every college football team endured a less-than-ideal ramp up to the 2020 season.

“If you just really evaluated our team last year and the quality of football that we played, I don’t think that was our best effort,” head coach Billy Napier says. “I think that was a product of the work we missed out on. We didn’t have our tradition spring semester, our traditional summer program. I think the way we played was reflected in that. In general, 2020 was a challenge. I think sometimes those produce the most growth. Hopefully we’ll benefit from that in the future.”

A very challenging offseason led to the most successful season in program history for the Ragin’ Cajuns, beating Iowa State on the road to start and ending the season as Sun Belt co-champions and a bowl victory.

Louisiana also earned its first national ranking in the modern era, ending the year ranked No. 19 in the College Football Playoff poll.

Fast forward to the 2021 season, and Louisiana remains in the top 25 in most preseason polls.

At Sun Belt Media Day in New Orleans on Thursday, the Cajuns reflected on the high expectations for this season following last year’s campaign.

“We’re kind of self-aware of it,” junior offensive lineman Max Mitchell says. “We know that we’re an experienced bunch. We know that we expect nothing but the best from the guys that have been starting for a couple of years. I think we’re gonna be harder on each other this year. We all know what we’re doing.”

“People expect a lot out of us,” junior defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill says. “We know what they expect. We know what we expect of ourselves. I feel like we hold ourselves to a higher standard than our fans do believe it or not. I feel like next year, going into the year, we play Texas, big game. It’s hard to ignore it. It is just another game on the schedule, but I feel like we’re ready for it, more than ready. I feel like we’ve prepared for this so many times that it’s just become natural.”

The season-opening matchup between the Longhorns and the Cajuns is slated for September 4th.