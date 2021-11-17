UL Football focused on Liberty despite already wrapping up SBC Title Game appearance

The Ragin Cajuns have two more games before the Sun Belt Championship game on Saturday, December 4th at Cajun Field.

And while the next game vs. Liberty is not a conference game, Louisiana players know the focus needs to be on their next opponent. Billy Napier, UL Head Coach, says this team should have the motivation to succeed no matter what the situation.

Head Coach Billy Napier says “It’s like you’ve gotta put the blinders on and think about the matchups within this game, the chess match in all three phases relative to trying to position the players to have success. Motivation – I think we’re beyond that if that makes sense. I would like to think that.”