UL football back in polls, continue winning ways

The Ragin’ Cajuns football win over Arkansas State catapults the team back into the top 25.

That win creates another opportunity for Billy Napier’s squad. It comes against South Alabama this Saturday, the second home game in a row.

It’s another important game because they face another Sun Belt West opponent, and with a win UL can clinch the division.

“I think they’re very aware of it,” Napier says. “We’ve been here before, right. We’ve got a lot of veterans that have been down this stretch here at the end of the year. We got an opportunity here and the important thing is we focus on the process so that at 1 p.m. we’re the most prepared that we’ve been this year and we play our best football of the season.”