UL football back in AP poll at No. 25

With Saturday’s 27-20 win over Arkansas State, the Ragin’ Cajuns earned their 10th straight win over a Sun Belt West opponent dating back to 2018.

The homecoming victory propelled the Cajuns back into the AP Poll sitting at No. 25 this week.

Trailing 6-0 at the start of the third quarter, this victory is the fifth comeback win in which the Cajuns were down at the half.

UL’s offense scored all of its 27 points in the second half.

Quarterback Levi Lewis was 17 of 29 on the day for 244 yards and one rushing touchdown. Receivers Neal Johnson and Peter LeBlanc combined for 125 yards on 7 catches. Freshman Dontae Fleming hauled in the second Cajuns TD of the day.

“Levi really stepped up and made some big throws,” head coach Billy Napier says. “I think Peter LeBlanc, Neal Johnson were outstanding today. It was within reach at the half. I thought our team really responded well in the second half and made adjustments in all three phases and found a way to win the game.”

The game-winning drive came courtesy the Cajuns bread and butter: the ground game.

Napier’s squad put together a balanced two-minute drill with two minutes and 20 seconds left in the game, finishing it off with an Elijah Mitchell two-yard rushing touchdown.

“I don’t think there was any doubt in that huddle,” Napier says. “We take a lot of pride in it. We work on it all the time. We well-prepared and executed really really well.”

The Cajuns face South Alabama at home next Saturday.