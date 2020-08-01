UL football assistant coach D.J. Looney dies following a heart attack at team workout Saturday

UL football assistant coach D.J. Looney passed away Saturday morning following a heart attack during a team workout at Cajun Field. Looney was 31 years old.

The Athletics Department released this statement:

“The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Department of Athletics mourns the sudden loss of Louisiana football assistant coach D.J. Looney, who passed away Saturday morning following a heart attack during a team workout at Cajun Field. At this time, the Department of Athletics asks that fans, friends, and acquaintances of Coach Looney keep his family and the football program in their thoughts and prayers.”

Looney was entering his third season on staff with the Ragin’ Cajuns, working specifically with the offensive line. He helped develop two NFL draft picks in Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson.

The Birmingham, Alabama native played for Mississippi State. Prior to UL, Looney also coached at Mississippi State, Georgia, Central Arkansas, and East Mississippi Community College.