UL earns 14 selections on All-Conference teams

"I think it's a huge opportunity," Louisiana junior center Shane Vallot says. "It's the biggest bowl game in UL history. It's a huge opportunity to go out there and showcase our talent and let everybody else see who's playing better ball when we put the ball down against UTSA and when Coastal puts the ball down against Liberty. Then we'll let the world see who's playing better ball and what would've happened."

Just one week after their canceled conference championship game with Coastal Carolina, Louisiana will compete in their biggest bowl game in program history in terms of payout and exposure in the matchup with UTSA this Saturday.