UL Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts goes to Baylor

Cajun Nation

Ragin Cajun Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts is headed west, to Waco, Texas. Roberts will now take over as the defensive coordinator for the Baylor Bears.

In two seasons with UL, Roberts, a former head coach at SLU from 2012-2017, took over a Cajun defense that was one of the worst in the country and turned them around.
And, the 2019 version of the UL Defense allowed less than 20 points per game.

Ragin Cajun Head Coach Billy Napier issued this statement on Tuesday, regarding the departure of Roberts.

“We are extremely grateful for Coach Ron Roberts and the contributions he made to our football organization,”
“Under Ron’s leadership, our defense made tremendous progress this past season, ranking as one of the most improved defensive units in the nation. We wish him and his family the best of luck going forward.”

