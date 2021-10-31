UL defense posts first shutout since 2012

LAFAYETTE, La – For the first time since week one of this season, the Ragin’ Cajuns are back in the top 25 of a national poll. UL re-enters at No. 24 in the AP Poll, but was just outside at No. 26 of the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The ranking comes after Billy Napier’s squad shut out Texas State 45-0 on Saturday.

The last time the UL defense was able to shut out a team was a 40-0 win over Lamar in 2012.

The Cajuns only allowed two third down conversions for the entire game. They also got three Texas State takeaways including one on the first offensive play for the Bobcats.