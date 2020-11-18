UL defense holds South Alabama to season-low 10 points

Cajuns head coach Billy Napier mentioned on Saturday that these last few games of the regular season are kind of like March Madness. You’ve gotta get hot at the right time.

That’s just what the UL defense is doing.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Toney’s squad allowed a season-low 10 points and held the Jaguars to just 268 yards of total offense.

The final stat line included seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and one interception.

“It was one of our best performances,” senior defensive lineman Tayland Humphrey says. “I feel like its definitely our number one right now. I feel like right now, we’re peaking at the right time. We gotta keep the momentum going.”

“Just in terms of stopping the run and knocking the ball carrier back and not letting him fall forward for extra yards,” junior safety Ja’len Johnson says. “I think we really did take a step forward in that.”

“Defensively, the staff had a good job, a good plan,” head coach Billy Napier says. “We anticipated what we were going to get. You know the stars aligned there. Coach Toney and his staff and his group were right on point.”