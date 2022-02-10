LAFAYETTE , LA (KLFY) – The Ragin’ Cajuns suffer their 12th loss of the season Thursday night against Texas State at the Cajundome.

Louisiana’s late-game surge was stifled by the Bobcats, as the Cajuns fell 82-73.

Preseason All-Sun Belt selections Mason Harrell, Isaiah Small, and Caleb Asberry combined for 51 points, with Harrell leading the charge with 20.

UL’s Kobe Julien was 4-of-7 from the beyond the arc, with 22 points on the night leading all scorers.

The Cajuns fall to 10-12 on the season, facing UT Arlington on Saturday night.

