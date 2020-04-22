UL Coach Billy Napier on the start of the 2020 College Football Season

Sports Fans hoping to see live sports in the fall, can’t wait for the college football season to get underway. With Spring sports suspended, a return date is still up in the air, and no one is really sure when it might return.

Tuesday, Louisiana Head Football Coach Billy Napier talked about plans for a re-start to the College Football season.

He told KLFY there are ongoing conversations between Sun Belt A.D.s & Coaches and the league office about the future of re-starting practice. Also, a possible return date for the start of the college football season, and what that might look like in 2020.

Coach Napier says plans are adjusting as the situation continues to change.