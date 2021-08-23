UL closer to “game ready” with second scrimmage

LAFAYETTE, LA – UL opens the season on September 4th at Texas.

Over the past couple of weeks, the team has been getting used to the grind of camp.

The important thing for head coach Billy Napier is to continue to improve, and he sees that from multiple areas.

“The offense and the defense both got the best of each other at certain times in the scrimmage,” Napier says. “I was impressed with the kicking game film. I felt like we took some steps forward there. Getting closer to being game ready. I think that’s a term we use around here not only about our plan, but also about individual players and our staff. That’s our entire focus at this point. We’ve gotta make progress as an organization and get everyone ready for the game.”