UL beats Troy 92-83 in rematch of SBC title game

Last season’s Sun Belt title game loss for Louisiana has been avenged.

In a rematch Thursday at the Cajundome, UL took the lead early in the second quarter and never let it go as the Ragin’ Cajuns beat Troy 92-83.

Senior leader Ty Doucet led the team with 23 points and recorded a double double with 10 boards.

“You know it feels good,” senior forward Ty Doucet says. “I was talking to some of my teammates from last year, Kim. She was talking about how we need to beat them and I was like ‘we gonna make sure we get them for y’all.’ It’s sad that they couldn’t be a part of it, but I’m just happy we got it for them.”

“This a big win for me, but most importantly I feel like it was a big win for our team,” sophomore guard Destiny Rice says. “One – because they bumped heads with them last year. They lost to them. It feels pretty good.”

“I was happy,” head coach Garry Brodhead says. “Only four kids played against Troy in their life, in their playing career. It was only four of them that had played. Our kids were really excited. I think they were focused to win. Kids wanna win, but they wanna beat the better teams. Troy is always, the last few years. Coach Rigsby’s done a great job of getting her team to win when it counts.”

The Ragin’ Cajuns advance to 10-3 overall, 2-1 in conference play.

Up next, Garry Brodhead’s squad is on the road for the following three games starting with South Alabama in Mobile on Saturday.