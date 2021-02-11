UL basketball earns historic 10th-straight victory with win over ULM

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – Behind a career-high 24 points from sophomore Makayia Hallmon , Louisiana Women’s Basketball made history by winning its 10th-straight game after a 65-51 victory over in-state foe ULM on Thursday.



On top of the overall winning streak, the Ragin’ Cajuns (11-5, 10-1 Sun Belt) have now won 13 consecutive games over the Warhawks dating back to Feb. 12, 2015.



Hallmon was lights out all afternoon, going 9-for-11 from the field and a perfect 4-for-4 from long range en route to matching the highest-point total by a Ragin’ Cajun this season. She also added five rebounds to round out her performance.



Senior Skyler Goodwin joined Hallmon in double figures, scoring 14 points against the Warhawks while dishing out a team-high three assists, while Kimberly Burton led the way on the glass with seven of the team’s 33 rebounds.



Louisiana was able to find separation in the game at the charity stripe, making 15 free throws during the course of the contest compared to just four makes from ULM.



Powered by eight points in the first four minutes from Hallmon, the Ragin’ Cajuns were able to jump ahead early and led by as many as 12 points (17-5) before closing out the first quarter up 19-11.



ULM (2-15, 0-11 Sun Belt) clawed its way back into the game in the second quarter and cut the deficit to 25-23 following a made jumper by Kierra Brimzy, but the Warhawks were unable to grab a lead as Louisiana took a 31-27 advantage into the break.



Hallmon continued to impress in the second half, scoring seven points of a quarter-opening 8-0 run to extend the lead out to 39-27 at the 6:52 mark of the period.



From that moment on, Louisiana held a comfortable advantage for the remainder of the game and took its largest lead of the game at 59-42 with 4:17 to play in the fourth quarter before making a handful of free throws down the stretch to secure the 65-51 win.



The two programs will turn around and play each other once again on Saturday afternoon in Monroe.