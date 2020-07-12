UL baseball’s Tremaine Spears transferring to Southern

Redshirt junior Tremaine Spears is transferring to play for the Southern Jaguars.

Spears announced his commitment to Southern on social media last week.

The Tioga product started in eight games for the Cajuns this past season: three at second base, three in right field, and two as the designated hitter.

He had a very productive redshirt sophomore season, where he appeared in 31 games and accounted for 24 hits with 3 home runs.

Spears is thankful for his time as a Cajun but says he is excited to be a Jaguar.

“I had my shot at UL,” Spears says. “It’s been a great journey. I love Coach Robe, all the other coaches, Coach Wells, Coach Talbot, Coach Bab. I respect Coach Deggs for everything that he’s done but we all decided that I think it was the best for me to go and have a change of scenery and pursue my Master’s somewhere else.”