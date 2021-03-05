UL baseball’s Friday night game postponed until Saturday due to weather

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – Due to impending weather on Friday evening in the area, Louisiana Baseball will now play a doubleheader on Saturday with game one starting at 1 p.m. and game two starting approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Sunday’s game will still be played at 1 p.m.
First Pitch Times
Saturday G1: 1 p.m.
Saturday G2: Will start 45 minutes after game one
Sunday: 1 p.m.
Fans who have tickets to Friday night’s game, Blanc Season Ticket Holders, will be able to use that ticket to get into Saturday’s 1 p.m. game.
After the conclusion of game one on Saturday, the grandstand and bleachers will be cleared for Vermilion Season Ticket Holders to attend the second game.
Both games on Saturday will be nine innings.