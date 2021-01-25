UL baseball taking advantage of nearby competition, playing 8 in-state teams in 2021

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) - Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball announced on Monday (Jan. 25, 2021) the schedule of games set to be played when the team returns to the playing field this spring for the 2021 season. The schedule prepared by fourth-year head coach Gerry Glasco is highlighted by matchups with nationally ranked foes Baylor, Louisiana State, Oklahoma State and Texas at Lamson Park, plus a weekend series at Alabama. The Sun Belt Conference portion of the schedule includes a total of 24 games with each school having one open weekend and not facing one of the league's teams (Louisiana will not play Appalachian State). The SBC Tournament is set for May 12-15 in Troy, Alabama, followed by the start of NCAA postseason play May 21-23. Should disruptions or modifications to the 2021 season occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Athletics will quickly communicate the adjustments. Additionally, the department will communicate specific entry and attendance protocols for home games ahead of the season opener. Armed with five seniors utilizing an extra year of eligibility granted by last season's COVID-19 stoppage of play, along with several key Division I transfers, Louisiana (18-6, 2-1 SBC in 2020) officially kicks off the 2021 season Feb. 12-13 welcoming Baylor and Missouri State to Lamson Park for the 35th Annual Louisiana Classics. Non-conference play continues throughout February with a trip to UAB's Green and Gold Classic (Feb. 19-21), a home midweek contest with McNeese State (Feb. 24) and a weekend tournament (Feb. 26-28) featuring games with Louisiana State at Lamson Park and in Baton Rouge. The complete schedule of matchups for the February tournaments will be released in the coming weeks. Wrapping up the home-and-home with McNeese (March 3) starts off the month of March and is followed by a three-game series March 6-7 at Memphis which precedes the Sun Belt Conference opener March 12-14 at Lamson Park vs. Georgia Southern. Louisiana then hosts Texas in a doubleheader on March 17 before the first conference road series of the season March 19-21 at UT Arlington. The Ragin' Cajuns close out March facing South Alabama at Lamson Park (March 26-28), then are on the road the next two weeks with Sun Belt series at Georgia State (April 2-3) and Troy (April 9-11). A pair of contests in Texas fall in between the two series, with midweek games April 6 at Sam Houston State and April 7 at Houston. After a brief return to Lamson Park from April 13-18 – for a four-game homestand against Southeastern Louisiana and Texas State – the Ragin' Cajuns travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for an April 24-25 showdown with the Crimson Tide. Regular season action concludes April 30-May 2 at Coastal Carolina followed by Senior Weekend at Lamson Park May 6-8 vs. ULM. Postseason play launches mid-May at Troy where Louisiana seeks to defend its SBC Tournament title (from 2019 in San Marcos). The following weekend (May 21-23) the much-anticipated return of the NCAA Tournament, which concludes June 3-9 in Oklahoma City, arrives. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and socially distanced seating arrangements within Lamson Park, the facility capacity will be extremely limited during the 2021 season. These precautions are subject to ongoing guidance from state and local officials regarding safety recommendations and venue capacity protocols. Season ticket holders will not be able to sit in previously held seat locations, as adjustments have been made by the Department of Athletics and RCAF to accommodate an improvised, socially distanced ticketing structure for the 2021 season.