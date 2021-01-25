UL baseball taking advantage of nearby competition, playing 8 in-state teams in 2021

It’s been a long while since we’ve had the chance to talk Cajuns baseball.
The schedule is out, and the dawn of a new season is upon us.
Since we last left, the Ragin’ Cajuns were on an uptick stopped by the pandemic.
That creates a challenge in scheduling, but head coach Matt Deggs says it’s good to be in a baseball rich state that makes getting games a bit easier.
“Our baseball location is great, and we are fortunate to be in a region where everything is a drive,” Deggs says. “While we are all in the same boat in baseball and athletics, we do have some advantages as far as competition and location and what it takes to play those games.”