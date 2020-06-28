UL baseball staying connected with Zoom meetings

The Ragin’ Cajun baseball team is scheduled to return to campus for voluntary workouts on August 3rd.

In the meantime, the players and coaches are staying connected through weekly Zoom meetings.

Head coach Matt Deggs brings in a guest speaker every week. On Friday, former Cajun baseball star and current Boston Red Sox catcher Jonathan Lucroy spoke to the guys for about an hour.

It’s all part of what Coach Deggs calls professional development.

“We talk a little bit about our culture just because it’s a great opportunity to get all 20-something newcomers mixed with the returners and start to have a little bit of taste and development of our culture and our leadership and how we go about our business,” Deggs says.