Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

UL baseball staying connected with Zoom meetings

Cajun Nation

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

The Ragin’ Cajun baseball team is scheduled to return to campus for voluntary workouts on August 3rd.

In the meantime, the players and coaches are staying connected through weekly Zoom meetings.

Head coach Matt Deggs brings in a guest speaker every week. On Friday, former Cajun baseball star and current Boston Red Sox catcher Jonathan Lucroy spoke to the guys for about an hour.

It’s all part of what Coach Deggs calls professional development.

“We talk a little bit about our culture just because it’s a great opportunity to get all 20-something newcomers mixed with the returners and start to have a little bit of taste and development of our culture and our leadership and how we go about our business,” Deggs says.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar