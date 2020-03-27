UL baseball senior Brennan Breaux deals with abrupt end to season

It’s a situation happening all around college athletics.

Will seniors who lost their final year of eligibility get another year in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic?

At UL, the baseball program has five seniors facing that dilemma.

Those five UL seniors may get a year of eligibility back, but, this game against McNeese back on March 10th may be the last time they put on a college uniform.

Two weeks ago, college baseball and the Sun Belt Conference suspended all events and team practices.

For a senior like Brennan Breaux, finding out about the cancellation of the season caused a sense of disappointment.

“It was Thursday after we played McNeese,” Breaux says. “We were at batting practice and Coach Babineaux walks out to tell Coach Deggs. About 10 minutes later, we were given the news and figured everyone knew what was going to happen.”

What was happening on the diamond makes this news even more frustrating for the Cajuns, especially the seniors. This team had hit its stride, winning of six of the last seven games.

“We were really confident in that time, like we were turning a corner,” Breaux says. “We really were kind of hitting our stride.”

Breaux has had a strong baseball career, prepping at St. Thomas More and winning two state championships, one in 2015 against fellow Cajun Hayden Cantrelle.

Then a stint at LSU, before transferring home to the University of Louisiana. While he doesn’t want his senior year to end this way, Breaux has a really good attitude about the outcome either way.

“We’ll just take it a day at a time, and roll with the punches, roll with what happens from there,” Breaux says. “I would love to come back for another year, but if not, its gotta end someday.”