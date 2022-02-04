LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – We are just two weeks away from Opening Day in Lafayette.

Head coach Matt Deggs is entering his third season at the helm of the Ragin’ Cajuns.

19 of the 36 guys on the roster are new faces, and the schedule awaiting UL features top 25 teams in five of their first seven games.

After an earlier than expected exit in the conference tournament in the 2021 campaign, this program is eager to prove more in 2022.

“Should’ve finished in the championship game,” Deggs says. “I think all of us that came back, came back really motivated, really hungry to kind of catch some traction. It’s one thing to have a vision or a dream. It’s another thing now to gain some traction. I don’t think we’ve taken a break since the last out of last season. It’s paid off in our practice so far. Now we’ve gotta go win games.”

“No one’s satisfied with last year,” senior pitcher Jeff Wilson says. “So I think naturally all of us as competitors and seeing how that season ended the way we didn’t want it to, it’s gonna motivate you. You’re gonna do everything you can to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

At the plate, UL is taking a fresh approach to a familiar philosophy, wanting to build off a .266 batting average from last season.

“Coach Wells put in a very good approach with the two strikes,” sophomore outfielder Carson Roccaforte says. “Coach Deggs has his approach that we’ve bought into. We’re looking forward to it. I think this team’s really bought into it all. So that’s really helped us.”

“My goal, just like everybody else, is to just execute the situations,” junior outfielder Tyler Robertson says. “If I gotta bunt, hit, run, move a guy, that’s what I need to do. Not trying to swing and hit a home run. I feel like we’ve got really better at that this year.”

“We’ve really practiced a lot on owning the fastball, owning the dish, making sure that the pitcher knows when he gets up there and we step into the box it’s time to throw down. That’s what we’re excited for. We’re ready. We want all of Acadiana to come out. It’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna be a scrap.”

First pitch of the first series against UC Irvine is around 6 pm on February 18th right here at The Tigue.