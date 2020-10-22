UL baseball hosts fall intrasquad World Series

With Louisiana baseball moving forward with its 2020 fall season, the fall ball World Series is underway at the Tigue this week.

The team played baseball in between rain drops and pop up thunderstorms.

As for on the field, the Cajuns have 19 pitchers, 21 position players, and one two-way player, which makes 41 on the roster.

The Ragin’ Cajuns return the majority of their pitching staff but will have a healthy competition around the diamond.

Coach Matt Deggs enters just his second season as the head man for the Cajuns.