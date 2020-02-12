Live Now
UL baseball developing solid routine for successful season

Ragin’ Cajun baseball opens the season Friday night against Southeastern Louisiana.

This week of preparation comes with a host of off-the-field responsibilities. For the player, it’s about honoring their former coach who passed away of a heart attack last summer, Tony Robichaux.

For new head coach Matt Deggs and his team, it’s about playing the whole season as a tribute to a great man, coach, and leader, and developing a solid routine.

“You wanna get off to a good start, but more than anything you wanna start planting those roots and starting a rock solid routine that you’re going to be able to maintain throughout the course of 5 months,” Deggs says. “That’s our plan, to play for 5 months. I think routine is a tremendously big deal, especially when you’re dealing with baseball guys.”

