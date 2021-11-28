UL Athletics Director Bryan Maggard details what he’s looking for in next HC

LAFAYETTE, La – After four seasons in Lafayette, head coach Billy Napier is leaving the Ragin’ Cajuns to take the head coaching job at the University of Florida.

Now UL Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard is tasked with replacing arguably the most successful head coach in program history.

So what is he looking for in the next leader?

“The first thing I’m always going to look for in a head coach is that person’s ability to build positive relationships with our student-athletes,” Maggard says. “I’m a firm believer that is paramount for any coach to be successful and to guide a successful team.”

Click the video below for the full statement.