UL Athletics details safety measures for reopening of facilities

(UL Athletics) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Department of Athletics announced today that it will begin a phased process of safely and collaboratively reopening its facilities, in conjunction with guidance from the University, state and national authorities.

The department’s plan of action was constructed using guidance and best practices detailed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Louisiana Department of Health, the American College Health Association and the NCAA’s Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Sport.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff,” Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard said. “This process of determining and implementing proper protocols to follow as we reopen our facilities to voluntary workouts has been made possible with collaboration between university leadership, team physicians, and local and state authorities. These protocols will allow our student-athletes and coaches to prepare for the upcoming sports seasons in an environment that prioritizes safety.”

With the health of student-athletes and staff as the top priority, the initial phase of reopening has football coaches, select support staff and student-athletes returning to the program’s facilities for voluntary workouts on Monday, June 8. Initially, the football program’s 85 scholarship student-athletes will be the first to transition to campus during this opening period.

Screening measures, which will begin June 8 and continue throughout the summer, will include a daily physical evaluation questionnaire, as well as a temperature check. Masks will be provided to all student-athletes and staff, which must be worn at all times when entering facilities or using common areas.

“Our team obtained the most current information available regarding COVID-19 to guide the development of guidelines and procedures that will provide a safer environment for our student-athletes and staff,” Assistant Director of Athletics for Sports Medicine Travis Soileau said. “These procedures were developed to not only ensure the health and safety of our sport programs, but also to mitigate possible outbreaks that could potentially jeopardize the future of our athletics competition.”

The second phase of reopening will take place on Wednesday, July 1, as men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, soccer and volleyball student-athletes will begin voluntary workouts. On Monday, Aug. 3, baseball, golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track and field student-athletes will have access to training facilities for voluntary workouts.

Throughout this process, no visitors will be allowed at the department’s facilities. Additionally, an occupancy rate of 25 percent of the maximum capacity will be enforced in all areas. That measure will result in locker rooms remaining closed during the summer. Student-athletes will arrive to team facilities dressed and ready to participate in voluntary workouts.

Full sanitization of the Mosing Student-Athlete Performance Center, Moncla Indoor Practice Facility and Cox Communications Athletic Building will occur at minimum three times per day. Additionally, individual areas or stations occupied by persons during workouts or instruction will be cleaned following each instance of use.

As the phased reopening process transpires, department leadership will be in close coordination with University leadership and local authorities to ensure protocols are followed or adjusted as needed.

Overview of Health and Safety Measures for Upcoming Voluntary Team Activities