UL and softball coach Gerry Glasco agree to 2-year contract extension

(UL ATHLETICS) – Louisiana Athletics and head softball coach Gerry Glasco have announced an agreement in principle to extend the third-year coach’s contract with the University, Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard announced on Monday.

Glasco’s contract, with the two-year extension in place, now extends through the 2025 season.

“Gerry Glasco has provided tremendous leadership for our softball program, both on and off the field,” Maggard said. “We are extremely excited that both he and Vickie will remain a part of the Ragin’ Cajuns family for years to come.”

Heading into the 2020 season, Glasco and the Ragin’ Cajuns will aim to build upon one of the program’s most successful seasons ever. Last season, Louisiana Softball swept the Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships, earned a Top 10 national ranking, obtained the program’s 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament bid and recorded the first 50-win campaign since 2012.

“I am so grateful for the tremendous amount of support and commitment that we receive from our administration, as well as being driven by the passion of the best fanbase in the country,” Glasco said. “I am beyond excited to see this Louisiana Softball season unfold, as we strive to continue the program’s tradition of excellence into the future.”

The highly anticipated 2020 campaign begins Friday, Feb. 7, at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park, with the Ragin’ Cajuns hosting Ball State (4 p.m.) and UTSA (6 p.m.).

