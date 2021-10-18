UL aiming for 12th straight regular season road win in league play against ASU

LAFAYETTE, La – Following a dominant 41-13 victory over App State on Tuesday night, Louisiana Football will travel to Jonesboro, Ark. to take on Arkansas State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on ESPNU. The contest will mark the Ragin’ Cajuns’ fifth nationally televised contest this season.



Entering the game, Louisiana’s win streak against Sun Belt West Division opponents will once again be on the line. The program is a perfect 13-0 against inter-division opponents under head coach Billy Napier .



A victory on Thursday would be Louisiana’s 12th-straight regular-season road win against a league opponent.



The two programs are no strangers to each other as the game will mark their 50th all-time meeting. The Redwolves and the Ragin’ Cajuns first played back on Oct. 17, 1953. Louisiana leads the series 27-21-1 and currently holds an active three-game win streak.



Arkansas State is coming off a bye week and sits at 1-5 record on the season. The Redwolves have dropped five straight following a week one victory over Central Arkansas.

Who: Louisiana (5-1, 3-0 Sun Belt) vs. Arkansas State (1-5, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Where: Centennial Bank Stadium – Jonesboro, Ark.

When: Thursday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. (CST)

Watch: ESPNU

All-Time Series: Louisiana leads, 27-21-1

Last Meeting: W, 27-20 (11/7/20)



Game Notes:

Play it in Primetime

• Since 2018, Louisiana is 17-4 when playing in games at 6 p.m. or later.

A Class of Their Own

• The Ragin’ Cajuns have won 26 of their last 30 games.



Bring the Heat

• Louisiana’s defense has held its opponents under 25 points for four consecutive games. Since 2018, the Ragin’ Cajuns are 23-1 when holding opponents to 25 points or fewer.

Into the Record Books

• Levi Lewis needs three passing touchdowns to set the program record for career passing scores. The current record of 64 is held by Ragin’ Cajun legend Jake Delhomme.

• Lewis also sits just 14 yards behind Terrance Broadway for the second-most career passing yards.

Flyin’ Around

• Louisiana’s defense has held its opponents under 25 points in five consecutive games. Since 2018, the Ragin’ Cajuns are 24-1 when holding opponents to 25 points or fewer.

Fun in the Sun

• The Ragin’ Cajuns have won 11-straight regular-season road games against Sun Belt opponents. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Ragin’ Cajuns are 13-2 overall on the road.

Put up Points

• Louisiana is 33-5 when scoring 20 or more points in the Napier era. After last week’s 41-point output against App State, the team is 13-0 under Napier when scoring 40 or more.



Run it Back

• Per ESPN’s Bill Connelly, Louisiana returned a nation-high 96 percent of its production from a season ago, including 93 percent of its offensive production and 98 percent of its defensive production.