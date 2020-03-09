Ty’Reona Doucet named to All-Sun Belt Conference second team

(UL Athletics) – After leading Louisiana in scoring and rebounding to help it earn the fourth seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, junior forward Ty’Reona Doucet has earned a spot on the All-Conference Second Team, the league office announced on Monday afternoon.

Doucet is the 12th player in program history to garner All-Conference recognition and the first since 2017 when Jaylyn Gordon and Simone Fields picked up First Team and Second Team honors, respectively.

A native of Ville Platte, La., Doucet finished the regular season as the Ragin’ Cajuns’ leading scorer (12.6 ppg) and rebounder (7.4 rpg). Over the course of the season, she led the team in scoring 11 times and rebounding 15 times.

The junior currently ranks fourth in the league and 51st nationally in field-goal percentage (57.1) and is eighth in the league in rebounding average. She also posted four double-doubles throughout the season, the most recent coming on Jan. 25 against in-state foe ULM when she scored 17 points and hauled in 11 rebounds.

Doucet was also a dominant shot blocker during her junior season, swatting 37 balls. Her block total is now tied her for ninth on the school’s single season blocks list with Anna Petrakova, while her 78 career blocks is good for sole possession of fourth on the program’s career blocks list.

Louisiana opens play in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Tuesday, March 10, when it hosts ninth-seeded Georgia Southern. Tipoff from the Cajundome is set for 7 p.m.