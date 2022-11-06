LAFAYETTE La. (KLFY)- The Ragin Cajun football team hosted Troy on a Saturday when seniors were honored.

The Trojans would win 23-17 on a late touchdown run from Kimani Vidal.

Louisiana scored the first 17 points.

That included a Ben Woolridge 11-yard touchdown run and a 10-yard touchdown run where he leaped into the endzone.

Troy would start scoring when Gabe Watson would find Michael Vice for a 3-yard score.

Watson later found Deyunkrea Lewis alone for a 35-yard touchdown, tightening the game more.

The game would get tied at 2:41 in regulation.

After a Cajun three-and-out, Troy would move to the Louisiana 22.

Vidal got the ball, went down the sideline, hit the pylon, and put the Trojans on top for good.

Louisiana (4-5) will host Georgia Southern in its home finale on November 10.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm and will be televised nationally on ESPNU.