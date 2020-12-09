Trey Ragas invited to 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl

(UL ATHLETICS) – Senior running back Trey Ragas has been invited to the participate in the 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl, it was announced on Monday. Although the game has been canceled due to COVID-19, participants are still receiving a formal invitation.



This is the second consecutive season the Ragin’ Cajuns will have representation at the nation’s oldest collegiate all-star game after Kevin Dotson and Ja’Marcus Bradley , both of which are currently on active NFL rosters, played in the contest last year.



Ragas has been stellar all season, boasting 660 rushing yards on 117 carries with a team-high nine rushing touchdowns. His nine rushing scores rank 20th nationally and second in the Sun Belt Conference, while his yardage total ranks 35th in the nation.



In his career, the senior back has produced 3,474 yards on the ground, the third-most in school history, and 37 rushing touchdowns, good for sixth in program history.



He has also been efficient in the passing game, with nine catches for 106 yards and two scores in 2020, improving his career passing stats to 49 catches for 427 yards and five receiving touchdowns.



The 96th annual East-West Shrine Bowl had been scheduled for January 23, 2021, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The student-athletes will participate in various virtual training/informational drills with current NFL coaches and members of the NFL Operations staff. Some 2021 all-stars will also participate in various virtual experiences with Shriners Hospitals for Children patients in recognition of the game’s nearly century-long commitment to supporting the health care system’s life-changing mission.



The most recent East-West Shrine Bowl, played this past January, currently boasts more than 100 members of its roster on NFL rosters this fall. Thousands of East-West Shrine Bowl players have gone to the NFL in the past century, including 78 who went on to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



Some of the many college all-stars who played in past games include Tom Brady, Gale Sayers, John Elway, Lawrence Taylor, Pat Tillman, Brett Favre, Dick Butkus, Mike Ditka, Frank Gifford and Roger Staubach.



No. 17 Louisiana now shifts its focus to the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 19, against No. 11 Coastal Carolina. The title game is slated to kickoff at 11 a.m. CST and will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2.