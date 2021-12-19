Total team performance propels Louisiana past Louisiana Tech, 69-57

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Aided by its best shooting output of the season and another stellar defensive performance, Louisiana picked up its third victory over Louisiana Tech in its last five attempts with a 69-57 win on Sunday afternoon at the CAJUNDOME.

With the victory, the Ragin’ Cajuns finished the non-conference portion of their schedule with an 8-2 record. Additionally, the team moved to 6-1 on the year against in-state opponents.

There was not a lot that went wrong offensively for the home team, who shot a season-best 56 percent (28-for-50) from the floor and made a six triples. Louisiana also controlled the glass, outrebounding LA Tech, 36-32, and outscoring the Lady Techsters, 34-26, in the paint.

Junior Diamond Morrison led the way, matching a career-high with 14 points after going 4-for-5 from long range. The four made 3-pointers was also a career high. Morrison was joined in double figures by Lanay Wheaton and Makayia Hallmon , who contributed 11 points and 10 points, respectively.

Ty’Reona Doucet had another efficient outing with nine points, eight rebounds and a team-best and career-high-matching four assists, while Destiny Rice scored eight points, hauled in six boards and dished out three assists.

Tamera Johnson , who notched nine points and three rebounds in the contest, opened the scoring with a driving layup before a 7-0 run by Louisiana Tech, with the help of back-to-back triples, gave the Lady Techsters their largest lead of the game at 8-5 with 6:26 to go in the first.

Louisiana answered the call, finishing the opening quarter on a 13-6 run that was capped by Caira Wren ‘s buzzer-beating layup to give her a team an 18-14 advantage.

The visitors from Ruston took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Cajuns, 16-11, in the period and using a late triple from Salma Bates to take a 30-29 lead into halftime.

Sunday’s game flipped in a hurry during the third quarter when Louisiana used a 13-4 run in the opening 3:37 to go up 42-34 and force a LA Tech timeout. The Ragin’ Cajuns went up 10 when Hallmon nailed a jumper with 24 seconds remaining in the period to push the advantage to 52-42.

The lead never dipped below double digits for the remainder of the contest and grew to as big as 18 points when Wren made a layup with 5:16 to play. From there, Louisiana saw things out to secure the 69-57 victory, the team’s third win over Louisiana Tech in school history.

Louisiana will open Sun Belt Conference play on Thursday, Dec. 30, when it welcomes UT Arlington the CAJUNDOME. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m.